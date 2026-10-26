Korea seeks to complete key OPCON verification, set transfer year by Dec.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said Monday that Seoul is working with Washington to complete the second stage of verification for the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) and agree on a target year for the handover by the end of 2026.

Kang also said the three conditions previously agreed upon by the allies remain valid, despite recent remarks by Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, suggesting that the standards for meeting those conditions may need to change.

“We are closely consulting with the U.S. to complete the full operational capability (FOC) verification and determine a target year for the transfer,” Kang told lawmakers during a parliamentary audit of the defense ministry.

He was responding to Rep. Kim Byung-joo of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, who called for the allies to agree on a transfer timeline at their annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), expected to take place in the United States in December.

The FOC assessment is the second stage of a three-phase verification process to assess whether the future Combined Forces Command, led by a Korean four-star general, can carry out its wartime missions.

Under the three conditions, Korea must have the military capabilities to lead combined defense operations, the allies must be able to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and the security environment must be suitable for a stable transfer.

Asked whether those conditions still stand, Kang replied, “Yes. The three conditions remain the basic framework.”

His response followed Brunson’s recent comments that North Korea’s evolving military capabilities could require the allies to reassess standards previously considered sufficient for the transfer.

Kang said Seoul had raised concerns with Washington over Brunson’s remarks and that the U.S. side had shown some understanding.

“I cannot disclose everything discussed between the two sides, but there were areas of agreement,” he said.

Kim also asked what Seoul would do if Washington declined to agree on a transfer year at the SCM, arguing that Korea should declare its intention to exercise wartime OPCON independently if negotiations failed.

Kang stopped short of endorsing the proposal.

“We can consider various options, but for now we are working closely with the U.S.,” he said. “My position remains that the transfer should take place through close consultations between the allies, with mutual trust assured.”