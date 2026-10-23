USFK has no access policy change yet amid reported BYD car ban at US base in Japan

The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said on Friday there are no changes to policies regarding entry restrictions on Chinese vehicles, following U.S. Forces Japan’s (USFJ) reported decision to ban vehicles made by Chinese electric car giant BYD from entering one of its bases amid security concerns.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Friday, USFJ decided to ban electric vehicles made by BYD from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa starting Oct. 26. The air base is the U.S.' largest overseas installation and serves as a key strategic hub for regional defense against security threats from China, Russia and North Korea.

The ban is widely seen as an effort to prevent intelligence leaks of sensitive military operations, according to the report. The Japanese air base is home to the 18th Wing of the U.S. Fifth Air Force, hosting tactical fighter aircrafts, radar systems and ammunition stockpiles.

Speculations were mounting that the BYD ban may expand to other major bases in the country and potentially extend to USFK, the report added.

However, there is no sign so far that the USFK has adopted such measures.

“U.S. Forces Korea continuously reviews installation access and security measures to ensure the safety and security of our personnel, facilities and operations. Any changes to installation access policies will be communicated through appropriate channels. We have nothing to announce regarding potential changes to installation access policies at this time,” it told The Korea Times when asked whether the USFK could introduce similar measures.

The move came after Washington added 188 Chinese companies, including Alibaba and BYD, to its military blacklist in June, barring them from U.S. defense contracts. The listed companies also face further restrictions on doing business in the U.S. The list already includes companies such as DJI, a major drone maker in China.

In a related move, since 2018, the Pentagon has banned the sale and use of Huawei and ZTE phones on U.S. military bases worldwide amid security concerns.