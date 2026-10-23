South Korea on Friday proposed to hold military talks with North Korea to prevent accidental clashes stemming from unclear border lines in the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).

The proposal comes as tensions along the border continue to escalate after three South Korean soldiers clearing a patrol route were injured in a North Korean mine explosion south of the MDL within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) amid Pyongyang's so-called border fortifications.

“South Korea's defense ministry is formally proposing official military talks with North Korea. Seoul aims to verify the precise location of the land border, restore military hotlines and discuss measures to prevent accidental clashes in border areas,” Kim Hong-chul, director general for defense policy at the Ministry of National Defense, said in a statement.

“The United Nations Command (UNC) can also join the discussion if necessary, with specific dates and venues to be arranged through Panmunjeom."

The ministry said it has closely watched North Korean troops construct roads and fences and plant mines and cross the MDL over the course of the past several years. “Last November, we proposed military talks to iron out different understandings on the MDL but the North has not responded,” Kim said.

As September’s explosion was caused by mines planted south of the MDL, it is hard to predict what other incidents might happen if the situation is left unresolved, he said.

Kim said recent warning broadcasts and warning shots by South Korean troops directed at North Korean soldiers were also related to uncertainty over the border’s precise location.

“Troops on each side will operate according to different understandings of the borderline, increasing the risk of accidental clashes,” he added.

"We look forward to a positive response from the North."

Since April 2024, the North has been fortifying borders under its leader Kim Jong-un’s order following its policy change to seek “hostile two-state” status and see the two Koreas as independent countries.

Seoul made a similar proposal for military talks through a statement last November to address the boundary markers installed along the border under the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement. Over the decades, many of those have gone missing, sparking border frictions due to different perceptions of the precise boundary. Pyongyang has so far ignored the offer.

The statement came about a month after the DMZ mine explosion, which South Korea's defense ministry concluded was caused by the North’s land mine and the UNC confirmed as a violation of the armistice agreement.

The South has since demanded an apology from the North, which has denied responsibility for the blast. In a related move, Seoul sent a letter to the president of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday over last month's land mine explosion.

Pyongyang has blamed the South for the rising tension. Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, said in recent statements that Pyongyang will resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts against Seoul, claiming that the South had wrongfully accused North Korean troops of crossing the border.

Seoul said it would take a "proportionate measure" if Pyongyang resumes loudspeaker operations, but did not give details.