S. Korean, US air forces to bolster autonomous combat platform cooperation
Summary
The air forces of Korea and the United States will sign a letter of intent on autonomous combat platform cooperation Thursday. The agreement will be signed at a meeting between their chiefs of staff, Gen. Son Sug-rag and U.S. Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach. The two services plan to advance operational concepts and interoperability for future manned-unmanned combat systems.
Key Facts
- An autonomous collaborative platform is designed to work with manned aircraft and other unmanned assets to carry out air missions.
- Manned-unmanned teaming is described as reducing risks to pilots while increasing operational range and airmen’s chances of survival.
- The U.S. Air Force is pursuing the development and operational integration of unmanned combat aircraft systems.
- Korea’s Air Force is working to establish the operational capabilities needed for manned-unmanned teaming systems.
The air forces of Korea and the United States will sign a letter of intent (LOI) on autonomous combat platform cooperation Thursday to bolster collaboration in the manned-unmanned combat systems, the Korean Air Force said.
The LOI will be signed during a meeting between the chiefs of staff of the two countries' air forces — Gen. Son Sug-rag and U.S. Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, the South's armed force said in a statement.
The autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) refers to an autonomous system designed to collaborate with manned aircraft and other unmanned assets to execute air missions.
Such manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) is regarded as a cornerstone of next-generation air operations, reducing risks to pilots and significantly boosting the operational range and survival chances for airmen.
The collaboration comes as the U.S. Air Force is pushing for the development and operational integration of the unmanned combat aircraft systems.
Korea's Air Force is also working to lay the groundwork to secure operational capabilities for the MUM-T systems.
Building on the collaboration, the two air forces plan to bolster cooperation to advance operational concepts and interoperability for future MUM-T combat systems, the Air Force said.
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