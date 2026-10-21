WASHINGTON — South Korea and the United States have concluded a multinational maritime mine warfare exercise off Korea's southeastern port city of Busan with 15 partner nations, according to the U.S. Navy.

The ninth Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise 2026 concluded Friday after bringing together mine countermeasures vessels, explosive ordnance disposal personnel, clearance divers and autonomous underwater vehicles, the U.S. Navy said in a press release.

The exercise was aimed at strengthening mine warfare capabilities and interoperability among participating navies through combined maritime operations. It included mine-hunting operations, harbor clearance and port-entry scenarios, mine detection and neutralization, and seabed surveys using unmanned underwater systems.

The U.S. Navy deployed USS Chief, an Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship, alongside expeditionary mine countermeasures companies and diving detachments.

The South Korean Navy participated with mine laying and hunting vessels, supported by specialized clearance divers and underwater disposal teams.

The exercise also involved personnel from partner nations, including Japan, Canada, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, as part of efforts to enhance multinational cooperation in maritime mine countermeasures.

Capt. Lee Geun-rok, commodore of South Korea's 52nd Mine Warfare Squadron, said the exercise provided an opportunity to "substantially enhance interoperability and combined operational execution capability in the field of mine warfare."

"We are proud to have participated in another successful multi-national interoperability event with our allies and partners, further increasing our mine countermeasure capacity and strengthening our overall capabilities," Capt. G. Scott Wells, commander of the U.S. Navy's Task Force 77, said.