The Army said Wednesday it has built a "smart camp" system using advanced technology at a military base of the Hanbit Unit deployed in South Sudan for a U.N. peacekeeping mission in an effort to enhance the safety of troops.

A smart camp is an advanced system that integrates various functions needed to operate a military base, such as surveillance and facilities management, by applying information and communications technology (ICT).

A ceremony marking the establishment of a smart camp was held Tuesday (local time) at the Hanbit Unit base in South Sudan, marking the first of its kind among U.N. peacekeeping operation bases, according to the Army.

The move is expected to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of peacekeeping troops as well as reduce harm on the environment.

The South Korean government proposed the smart camp model applied to U.N. peacekeeping operations during a peacekeeping ministerial conference in Seoul in 2021. It has since implemented the project by selecting the Hanbit Unit as a pilot model.

During the event, the participants showcased the key functions of the smart camp applied under real-life scenarios, which included detecting intruders into the base using intelligent surveillance cameras and other reconnaissance assets.

Participants in the ceremony included Army Col. Kim Young-seok, head of the smart camp's task force, and Aggrey Kedogo, chief of operation and resource management at the U.N. Mission in South Sudan.

The Army plans to continue to review ways to apply the smart camp system to other U.N. peacekeeping operations.

South Korea's Hanbit Unit has been deployed to South Sudan since 2013 as part of a U.N. peacekeeping mission and has contributed to infrastructure development, including the maintenance and repair of roads and airport runways.



