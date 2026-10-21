WASHINGTON — South Korea is participating as an observer in a large-scale multinational military exercise involving some 56,000 U.S. and Japanese troops in Japan, according to the Pentagon Tuesday.

Keen Sword 2027 began Monday with an opening ceremony on Ishigaki Island, Japan, and will run through Oct. 29, the Pentagon said in a press release.

About 45,000 Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel and 11,000 U.S. service members are taking part in the exercise, alongside forces from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the Philippines.

According to the Pentagon, South Korea and Britain are participating as observers.

The exercise marks the 18th iteration of the biennial field training event, which includes air and missile defense, facility protection and repair, logistics and resupply, casualty evacuation and maritime operations.

The training is designed to enhance interoperability, information sharing and defensive coordination among participating forces through bilateral and multilateral scenarios under realistic conditions, according to the statement.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George Rowell, deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Command, said the exercise would help participating forces strengthen their ability to deter aggression and respond to potential conflicts.

"Over the coming days, I have no doubt that we will train as one team to test our concepts, refine our command and control, and validate our ability to deter aggression and prevail in crisis or conflict," Rowell said.



