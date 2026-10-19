President indirectly criticizes USFK chief's remarks on potential OPCON transition delay
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung indirectly criticized U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson’s remarks in Seoul on Monday. Lee said South Korea should determine its own readiness to regain wartime operational control from Washington. Brunson said changing North Korean missile capabilities had produced new transfer criteria, raising concerns about delays. Seoul is targeting 2028, while Brunson cited the first quarter of 2029.
Key Facts
- Lee made the comments during a press meeting marking the 500th day of his administration.
- Brunson said changes in operational plans caused by North Korea’s enhanced missile capabilities had led to new criteria and conditions for the transfer.
- South Korea wants to retake wartime operational control by 2028, before Lee’s term ends in 2030.
- South Korea’s defense ministry said the transfer would never be possible if the conditions continued changing.
President Lee Jae Myung on Monday indirectly criticized U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson’s latest remarks on condition changes for transferring wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.
It is the first time for the Korean president to talk about the recent controversy over the commander's comments on the OPCON transition, although he did not directly mention Brunson or his remarks.
“There can be various opinions. In a sense, I appreciate the goodwill because they [the U.S.] say they will hand it over after confirming that we can adequately defend ourselves and conduct operations on our own," Lee said during a press meeting to mark his administration’s 500th day in office.
"I appreciate that, but I think this is something we should do ourselves. It will work out.”
His comments came after Brunson said in a seminar last week that changes in operational plans as a result of North Korea's enhanced missile capacities had led to new criteria and conditions for the transfer, emphasizing that it should depend on South Korea's military capabilities rather than follow a fixed timetable.
The USFK commanders' remarks have been widely interpreted as signaling possible delays in Seoul’s efforts to regain OPCON. South Korea is seeking to retake it by 2028 — before Lee’s term ends in 2030 — while Brunson has cited the first quarter of 2029.
South Korea's defense ministry expressed unease at Brunson's remarks at the time, saying the transfer will never be possible if conditions keep changing.
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