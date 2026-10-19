President indirectly criticizes USFK chief's remarks on potential OPCON transition delay

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday indirectly criticized U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson’s latest remarks on condition changes for transferring wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.

It is the first time for the Korean president to talk about the recent controversy over the commander's comments on the OPCON transition, although he did not directly mention Brunson or his remarks.

“There can be various opinions. In a sense, I appreciate the goodwill because they [the U.S.] say they will hand it over after confirming that we can adequately defend ourselves and conduct operations on our own," Lee said during a press meeting to mark his administration’s 500th day in office.

"I appreciate that, but I think this is something we should do ourselves. It will work out.”

His comments came after Brunson said in a seminar last week that changes in operational plans as a result of North Korea's enhanced missile capacities had led to new criteria and conditions for the transfer, emphasizing that it should depend on South Korea's military capabilities rather than follow a fixed timetable.

The USFK commanders' remarks have been widely interpreted as signaling possible delays in Seoul’s efforts to regain OPCON. South Korea is seeking to retake it by 2028 — before Lee’s term ends in 2030 — while Brunson has cited the first quarter of 2029.

South Korea's defense ministry expressed unease at Brunson's remarks at the time, saying the transfer will never be possible if conditions keep changing.











