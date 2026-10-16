Korea is considering expanding the operating area of its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit from the Gulf of Aden to the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, as it prepares to seek parliamentary approval to extend its deployment.

The government is also reviewing a proposal to add a maritime patrol aircraft to the unit, according to local media reports. No decision has been made on either proposal.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul told lawmakers Thursday the ministry was reviewing various options concerning the unit’s mission and deployment extension. The current parliamentary authorization expires Dec. 31.

The Cheonghae Unit, deployed off Somalia since 2009, escorts commercial vessels and helps protect shipping routes. Its current deployment consists of a 4,400-ton destroyer, a helicopter, up to three rigid-hull inflatable boats and no more than 320 personnel.

One option under consideration is deploying a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to expand surveillance coverage.

The review comes after Washington requested military contributions from allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict with Iran.

President Lee Jae Myung said at a news conference last month that Korea would not send troops or military assets to take part in the war. He said, however, that the government was considering strengthening the Cheonghae Unit’s role in protecting Korean vessels, oil shipments and citizens.

The defense ministry has maintained that any expansion would support the unit’s existing anti-piracy and shipping protection duties, rather than constitute a response to the U.S. deployment request.

The current parliamentary mandate identifies the Gulf of Aden as the unit’s operating area but also allows missions in other designated waters when necessary to protect Korean nationals.

In 2020, Seoul used that provision to expand the unit’s operations toward the Strait of Hormuz without seeking fresh parliamentary approval. It remains unclear whether the government would rely on the same provision this time or seek explicit authorization for a wider operating area.