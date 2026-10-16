Defense chief vows to transform Marines into force capable of modern maneuver warfare

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said Friday he will seek to transform the Marine Corps into an operations command capable of conducting modern maneuver warfare amid the military's push to restore operational control of the Marines.

Kang made the remarks during a visit to the Marine Corps headquarters and the Northwest Islands Defense Command, both located in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the defense ministry.

"The Marine Corps is at a historic turning point as it seeks to reinvent itself," Kang said. "We will strengthen the status and capabilities of the Marine Corps and transform it into a force capable of conducting modern maneuver warfare."

Under the plan, the military seeks to restore the operational control of two Marine divisions, currently held by the Army, as part of a broader effort to restructure the three-pronged military structure.

The move is designed to ensure the independence of the Marine Corps by fully restoring its operational control over its units.

The defense chief also stressed the strategic value of the Marine Corps as a national strategic task force in deterring enemy provocation, the ministry said.