The South Korean military will launch an annual outdoor defense field exercise next week, along with some joint field drills with the United States that were pushed back as the allies scaled back their combined summertime exercise, officials said Thursday.

The Hoguk exercise will begin Monday for a five-day run, aimed at bolstering joint operational capabilities and the readiness posture of the armed forces across the land, maritime and air domains, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

This year's drills will involve a similar number of troops to the 2025 exercise and incorporate the operation of opposing forces and simulated combat training to better reflect realistic threats, the JCS said.

The drills will be conducted alongside computer-simulated command post exercises and various strategy discussions as part of efforts to maintain a "robust" readiness posture, it added.

The U.S. Forces Korea will also participate in the drills to enhance interoperability with South Korean troops, a JCS official said.

Launched in 1996, the Hoguk exercise is aimed at enhancing the interoperability of the armed forces across multi-domains and strengthening the military's combat readiness.

Meanwhile, during the Hoguk drills, the South Korean military plans to simultaneously run two of the seven field training exercises with the U.S. that were postponed during the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS).

South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up the UFS ahead of schedule this year after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a "substantial" reduction of the joint drills in an apparent conciliatory move toward North Korea.

The remaining five field maneuvers will also be completed within this year, the JCS said.

The UFS, initially scheduled to run from Aug. 17-27, was cut short by nearly half the original period, while the allies also reduced the field training exercises to some extent.