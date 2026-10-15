DNA breakthrough returns Korean War soldier home after 7 decades

In the scorched summer of 1950, as North Korean forces pushed deep down the Korean Peninsula, a 20-year-old soldier took his final stand on a rugged mountain ridge in Gunwi, a county located just north of the southeastern city of Daegu.

A native of Miryang and the eldest of nine siblings, Pfc. Cho Cha-sang had enlisted just weeks earlier, stepping forward to defend a fledgling democracy in what would become known as the fierce Gunwi-Uihung Battle. He fell on Aug. 14, swallowed by the chaos of a retreating front line, his body left behind on Mount Maebong.

For his family, the sudden loss marked the start of decades of quiet grief. Cho’s mother carried the sorrow to her final days, imparting a solemn deathbed charge to her youngest daughter, Cho Ok-ran: find her eldest brother’s remains and lay him to rest in a national cemetery.

That 76-year-old promise was finally fulfilled Thursday during a poignant homecoming ceremony held at the younger Cho’s home in Gimhae.

“When they told me they had found my brother’s remains, my heart trembled so hard I couldn’t sleep,” said Cho Ok-ran, now 80 years old, clutching the official identification plaque and a memorial box containing her brother's recovered personal effects. “My mother’s dying wish was for me to find him, and I am deeply grateful that this day has finally come.”

The long journey home was fraught with administrative and technological hurdles.

Search teams from the Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification unearthed partial skeletal remains on Mount Maebong in 2010. Two years later, Cho Ok-ran provided a DNA sample at a local health center. However, genetic matching techniques at the time were insufficient to confirm the relationship. It was only this spring, through advanced forensic DNA re-analysis, that specialists positively identified the soldier.

The breakthrough underscores an enduring national mission in Korea, where dedicated recovery teams continue combing former battlefields for thousands of unaccounted-for troops from the 1950-53 conflict. Since the excavation program began in 2000, 282 fallen soldiers have been returned to their loved ones. With surviving relatives aging rapidly, defense officials emphasize that time is running out.

Yet for the Cho family, the long search ends in solace — a lost brother brought home, and a mother's dying wish honored at last.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.