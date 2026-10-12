The U.S. Army has received its first South Korean-made mobile howitzer system as part of efforts to replace its aging artillery systems, a U.S. defense news outlet reported Monday.

The Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC), manufactured by Hanwha Defense USA, a U.S. subsidiary of South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace Co., was displayed at a U.S. Army event held in Washington earlier this month, Defense News reported, citing U.S. Army officials.

"We're excited to have that and get ready to test it," Brig. Gen. Robert Mikesh Jr., the Army's portfolio management executive for offensive fires, was quoted as saying. "And get that soldier feedback, that we think is so important."

In August, Hanwha Defense USA was selected to provide prototypes based on a wheeled variant of the bestselling K9 Thunder self-propelled artillery for the MTC program, which aims to develop a highly mobile 155 mm artillery system to replace the Army's aging M777 towed howitzers.

The contract calls for the delivery of six MTC prototypes, with an option for an additional 12 systems, and has a cumulative value of up to $262.9 million, according to the U.S. Army.

The self-propelled howitzer is based on Hanwha's K9 artillery system, which has been operated by the South Korean military since 1999 and exported to multiple countries.

According to Hanwha, the contract marked the K9 system's first entry into the U.S. defense market, the world's largest, and pledged to establish a stable production base as part of its localization strategy.

The U.S. Army plans to deploy the new artillery systems initially to Stryker brigade combat teams as part of its efforts to replace the M777 towed howitzers, which have been in service since 2005, according to Defense News.



