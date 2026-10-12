North Korea has test-fired a tactical ballistic missile to upgrade a key component of its weapons systems, which it called a "big success," the country's state media reported Tuesday.

The report came a day after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected multiple ballistic missiles launched from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea.

North Korea's missile administration "test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on October 12 to confirm the success in the research for the technical upgrading of an important core element," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The administration claimed that the upgrade "was a big success heralding an important change in improving the performance and sophistication of all offensive weapon systems," it added, describing the test as part of regular activities.

The North did not disclose further details about the test-firing.

The JCS earlier noted that North Korea launched multiple types of ballistic missiles, with one specific kind of missile flying more than 900 kilometers, and that South Korean and U.S. authorities were conducting a detailed analysis of their specifications.

U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) said Monday that North Korea's latest launches involved two ballistic missiles.

Monday's launches marked the North's 16th ballistic missile launch of the year, coming nine days after its previous launch on Oct. 3.

They also came four days after South Korea publicly announced its first and successful test-firing of a homegrown hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) in an event also attended by President Lee Jae Myung.

Hypersonic missiles are often described as potential "game changers" on the battlefield, as they travel at speeds of Mach 5 or faster and can maneuver along unconventional trajectories, making them difficult to track and intercept.

The South Korean government's disclosure of the advanced weapons test was seen as an apparent demonstration of its deterrence capabilities against North Korea following a land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sept. 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers.



