N. Korea reports test-firing of 'tactical' ballistic missile to improve weapons systems
Summary
North Korea test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on October 12 to upgrade a key component of its weapons systems, state media reported Tuesday. The country’s missile administration called the technical upgrade a big success. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff detected multiple ballistic missiles launched from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea, including one that flew more than 900 kilometers. The launches were North Korea’s 16th ballistic missile launch of the year.
Key Facts
- The Korean Central News Agency said the test was conducted to confirm research on the technical upgrading of an important core element.
- North Korea described the upgrade as improving the performance and sophistication of all offensive weapon systems, but disclosed no further technical details.
- U.S. Pacific Command said the October 12 launches involved two ballistic missiles.
- The launches came nine days after North Korea’s previous ballistic missile launch on October 3.
- South Korea announced its first successful test-firing of a homegrown hypersonic glide vehicle four days before the North Korean launches.
North Korea has test-fired a tactical ballistic missile to upgrade a key component of its weapons systems, which it called a "big success," the country's state media reported Tuesday.
The report came a day after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected multiple ballistic missiles launched from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea.
North Korea's missile administration "test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on October 12 to confirm the success in the research for the technical upgrading of an important core element," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The administration claimed that the upgrade "was a big success heralding an important change in improving the performance and sophistication of all offensive weapon systems," it added, describing the test as part of regular activities.
The North did not disclose further details about the test-firing.
The JCS earlier noted that North Korea launched multiple types of ballistic missiles, with one specific kind of missile flying more than 900 kilometers, and that South Korean and U.S. authorities were conducting a detailed analysis of their specifications.
U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) said Monday that North Korea's latest launches involved two ballistic missiles.
Monday's launches marked the North's 16th ballistic missile launch of the year, coming nine days after its previous launch on Oct. 3.
They also came four days after South Korea publicly announced its first and successful test-firing of a homegrown hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) in an event also attended by President Lee Jae Myung.
Hypersonic missiles are often described as potential "game changers" on the battlefield, as they travel at speeds of Mach 5 or faster and can maneuver along unconventional trajectories, making them difficult to track and intercept.
The South Korean government's disclosure of the advanced weapons test was seen as an apparent demonstration of its deterrence capabilities against North Korea following a land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sept. 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.