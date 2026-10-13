The arms procurement agency said Tuesday it will speed up the development of nuclear-powered submarines and acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI)-based combat assets, including unmanned and counter-drone systems.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) unveiled the plan in a parliamentary audit, as part of a broader road map to secure core capabilities for "self-reliant" defense amid Seoul's efforts to retake wartime operational control (OPCON) of troops from Washington and North Korea's evolving military threats.

"The agency will leverage existing organizations and capabilities to develop a nuclear propulsion system and establish a blueprint to construct nuclear-powered submarines," DAPA said in a document submitted to lawmakers.

"We plan to launch a full-scale acquisition of combat unmanned systems, such as combat uncrewed surface vessels and small attack drones, as well as anti-drone networks, including laser air defense weapons and integrated counter-drone systems for front-line border areas," the agency said.

South Korea is pushing to build nuclear-powered attack submarines under its Jang Bogo N program, following a bilateral summit agreement with the United States reached in October last year.

The project calls for constructing the first vessel in the mid-2030s, with the warship to go into operational service by the late 2030s. The military is believed to be seeking to build at least three 8,000-ton nuclear-powered submarines during the target period.

The vessels will be fueled by high-assay low-enriched uranium enriched to below 20 percent, as part of its drive to better deter regional threats, including those posed by Pyongyang.

Seoul is also seeking to take back wartime OPCON from Washington before the Lee Jae Myung administration's five-year term ends in 2030.

The Lee government views these initiatives as timely amid the Donald Trump administration's calls for U.S. allies to shoulder more for their own defense.

DAPA said it will also accelerate the timely acquisition of long-range artillery interceptors, the Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II Aegis destroyer project and a second batch of F-35A stealth fighters, aimed at countering North Korean threats and facilitating the OPCON transfer.

To back these initiatives, the government will pour defense research and development (R&D) funding into critical areas, including AI semiconductors for guided missiles, physical AI robotics and advanced jet engines for next-generation fighters, among others.

The agency said it also plans to bolster air and space capabilities by advancing the development of military reconnaissance and communications networks, including small spy satellites and the 425-II military spy satellite project.