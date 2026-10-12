The head of South Korea's military manpower agency voiced regret Monday over South Korean footballers glorying in their exemption from mandatory military service following their win at the recent Asian Games.

Military Manpower Administration (MMA) Commissioner Hong So-young made the remarks during a parliamentary audit, after some of the gold medalists gloated about their exemptions in media interviews and on social media, sparking strong public backlash and reigniting calls for policy overhaul.

"I deeply regret this unfortunate situation," Hong said. "I take heavily to heart the sense of loss felt by young men serving their military duties, as well as the public's calls for reform."

After clinching the gold medal in men's football at the Asian Games on Oct. 3, Yang Min-hyeok, one of the players on the national team, told media he played the match to earn the exemption rather than winning a medal or trophy.

Park Seung-soo, another member on the team, uploaded a photo of himself wearing a cap typically worn by men who have completed their military service.

Their actions have sparked widespread public outrage.

All able-bodied men in South Korea are required to complete 18 to 21 months of military duty under the mandatory conscription system. Top-performing athletes and artists can instead fulfill their obligation through 34 months of alternative community service, effectively being exempt from active military duty.

Hong said the government is drawing up an overhaul plan focused on raising the bar for eligibility and scaling back the designation of eligible competitions.

"We have established a consensus with the culture ministry ... and it is subject to final review," she said.

"We will take responsibility to ensure that a reasonable reform plan is established by next year," Hong added.

Amid growing public outrage, the defense ministry said last week it is considering scaling back or abolishing the military exemption program for athletes and artists. The ministry plans to detail the overhaul in its upcoming defense reform plan.