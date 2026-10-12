Korea plans to gradually phase out special military service arrangements for athletes and artists, while tightening eligibility for international arts competitions, the head of the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said Monday.

MMA Commissioner Hong So-young told lawmakers during a National Assembly audit that she backed the Ministry of National Defense’s plan to scale back the exemption program before eventually abolishing it.

“Our position is the same as the defense ministry’s,” Hong said, adding that the proposal was undergoing a final review as part of the government’s defense reform plan and would be announced soon.

Under measures presented to the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, the MMA plans to limit eligibility only to first-place winners at international arts competitions, rather than granting exemption to both first-place and second-place winners.

It also aims to cut the number of qualifying winners at domestic traditional arts competitions from two or three per event to one. The agency said 86.6 percent of artists admitted to the program over the past five years had qualified through domestic competitions.

Eligibility rules for athletes will also be reviewed, taking public acceptance of the system into account.

Hong cautioned that the overhaul would take time. A commissioned study is expected to be completed in late November, after which the agency will consult relevant ministries and affected groups.

“We cannot abolish the system overnight,” she said. “I will take responsibility for coming up with reasonable changes to the eligibility criteria next year, but it would be difficult to finish the plan by the end of this year.”

The debate has intensified since several footballers celebrated receiving military service benefits after the Korean football team won gold at the Asian Games, drawing criticism from men required to serve in uniform.

“I deeply regret what happened,” Hong said. “I take seriously the sense of loss felt by young men fulfilling their military duties and the public’s calls to change the system.”

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said at an audit last week that his ministry ultimately aims to abolish the special arrangements.

The program does not remove military obligations entirely. Eligible athletes and artists undergo basic military training and serve in their fields for 34 months, including mandatory public service, instead of performing active military duty.

On a separate question about conscripting women, Hong said neither the MMA nor the defense ministry was considering the idea.

“It is an issue with far-reaching social implications,” she said, adding that the government would first seek broader public support while gradually increasing the proportion of female military officers.