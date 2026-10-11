Korea's role in combined command set to grow after OPCON transfer

As Korea prepares to regain wartime operational control (OPCON) from the United States, questions remain over how the leadership and organization of their combined military command will change.

The Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC) is expected to retain its integrated command structure, with Korean officers potentially taking more senior staff positions, military experts said.

The outlook comes after Seoul and Washington disclosed that they have agreed on a provisional organizational plan for the post-transfer command. While the two countries have already agreed to put a Korean general in charge, the division of responsibilities beneath the commander has yet to be made public.

Read More Korea, US agree on temporary combined forces structure after OPCON transfer

Gen. Kim Seong-min, the CFC’s deputy commander, told a parliamentary audit Wednesday that the provisional arrangement would be finalized during the Full Mission Capability (FMC) assessment, the final stage of the three-phase evaluation process for OPCON transfer. He described the plan as a draft and dismissed suggestions that the combined command would be dissolved after the handover.

Kim Jung-sup, director of the Sejong Institute, said the existing agreement leaves little room for a major restructuring of the command.

“We’ll naturally proceed under the existing agreement. Changing that would be a major departure,” he said, adding that adjustments were more likely to involve the allocation of posts within the combined staff.

“Intelligence and operations are important staff functions,” Kim said. “There could be changes such as more Korean generals heading those sections or taking a more active role in the staff once a Korean general becomes commander.”

The CFC is currently led by a U.S. four-star general, with a Korean four-star general serving as deputy. Officers from both militaries serve on an integrated staff that plans and directs combined operations. The command was established in 1978 to coordinate the allies’ defense of Korea and has since served as the central headquarters for their combined wartime operations.

Under the agreed post-transfer arrangement, a Korean four-star general would become commander and a U.S. general would serve as deputy, rather than the allies operating separate wartime commands.

A shift to parallel national commands would amount to a more fundamental change, Kim said, because the existing arrangement assumes a single combined headquarters. He considered such a departure unlikely under the agreements already reached by the allies.

Kim said the two militaries could also continue sharing leadership of component commands, as they do now. He cautioned, however, that there was not enough information to predict which side would hold individual posts under the provisional plan.

Jeong Han-beom, a political science professor at Korea National Defense University, similarly expected the basic framework to remain intact.

“What I’ve heard is that they’re proceeding in line with the original agreement,” Jeong said. “As far as I know, there hasn’t been a major change. But we’ll have to see what comes out of the detailed discussions.”

The unresolved question is how command authority over U.S. forces would work in practice once a Korean general heads the CFC.

Retired Gen. Ahn Gwang-chan questioned whether the existing integrated structure could function in the same way under the new leadership arrangement. He said the critical issue was whether U.S. forces assigned to combined operations would fall under the Korean commander’s operational control or instead operate through a coordination mechanism.

“When the combined forces commander is Korean, will that still be the case? That’s a very serious question,” Ahn said, referring to the operational control relationship within the current command.

Jeong, however, emphasized that the commander’s authority would be meaningful if the commander had effective decision-making authority.

“If the commander has the authority to make decisions, then the authority is effectively guaranteed,” he said. He also noted that agreements governing the CFC should not be taken to mean that every U.S. military unit in Korea would automatically come under its operational control.