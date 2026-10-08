S. Korean military detonates suspected N. Korean land mine washed ashore on west coast

The military safely detonated a suspected North Korean land mine washed up on a western border island, with no casualties or property damage reported, the Marine Corps said Thursday.

A worker discovered the mine near a beach on Ganghwa Island off the west coast at around 3:30 p.m., and an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team of the 2nd Marine Division was sent to the site to neutralize it, the Marine Corps said in a message to the press.

"The land mine is presumed to be an antipersonnel mine that washed ashore from North Korea. There were no human casualties or property damage between the time the mine was discovered and when it was detonated," the armed force said.

Heavy rains often wash North Korean mines across the border into South Korean territory. Located just northwest of Incheon along the Han River estuary, Ganghwa Island is one of the closest islands to the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) separating the two Koreas.

The last land mine found on Ganghwa Island was discovered on Aug. 15. Between July and August, a total of 17 mines, including wooden-box and antipersonnel mines, were found in succession, according to the military.

The Marine Corps said it was continuing search and preventive activities to ensure local residents can safely use the coastline, urging residents and visitors to report any suspicious objects to the police or military.