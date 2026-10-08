S. Korea conducts 1st test launch of hypersonic glide vehicle amid NK tensions

South Korea conducted its first test launch of a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) on Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae said, in an apparent show of force against North Korea amid heightening inter-Korean tensions following a recent border land mine blast.

The test launch was carried out to verify core hypersonic technologies, such as flight trajectories and speed, as a game-changing strategic asset capable of launching surprise precision strikes against enemy targets, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing to the press.

President Lee Jae Myung observed the launch in person, accompanied by Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul and other officials.

An HGV is a missile system that uses a booster to accelerate and ascend into the upper atmosphere before separating from the booster to glide at lower altitudes at hypersonic speeds.

"The HGV successfully separated from its booster and seamlessly executed its planned flight path under hypersonic conditions," the spokesperson said. "This successful launch marks a major milestone in that preparations are complete to secure a new deterrent capable of striking critical targets across the theater of the Korean Peninsula."

Lee's office did not disclose the location of the test launch, but it reportedly took place on a barge inside a test center run by the Agency for Defense Development in Taean, about 130 kilometers south of Seoul.

The launch was aimed at testing super-high temperature thermal protection materials, guidance and control systems, as well as irregular maneuverability at low altitudes, Kang said.

Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, the HGV descended to a lower altitude after the separation, performing horizontal and vertical course adjustments, and accurately hitting the target, she said.

Thursday's unannounced launch is widely seen as a countermeasure to the Sept. 21 land mine explosion on the South's side of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) that severely injured two South Korean soldiers. Seoul determined it was caused by mines planted by North Korean troops in violation of the armistice agreement.

Tensions have heightened since the explosion, with Pyongyang flatly denying responsibility and threatening to retaliate should the South take any counteraction.

The Lee Jae Myung government, pursuing rapprochement toward Pyongyang, has drawn criticism for taking a passive stance in responding to the mine blast.

Critics have accused Lee and his officials of treading too lightly so as not to upset the North.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul has said "various countermeasures" were under consideration, after the military detonated the blast site during a mine-clearing operation Monday as part of its initial response.

By unveiling the HGV program, Seoul appears to not only boast of its latest advanced missile technology, but also to demonstrate a potent deterrent against the North's evolving missile threats.

North Korea test-fired Saturday what was assessed to be a hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance. The South's military said it flew 700 kilometers, but the North later claimed it flew 1,000 km, mocking Seoul for failing to properly detect the range.

After observing the test launch, Lee commended the team responsible for the HGV development for its efforts to advance the country's defense capabilities, stressing that national security should be protected through its own strength.

"The government will fully support the development and operational deployment of advanced weaponry so that our people can live without concern," Lee was quoted as saying by Kang.

"We must not rest on today's success, but further refine this technology so that the HGV becomes a reliable strategic asset that protects our security in the future," Lee noted.

Following the HGV observation, Lee went on to inspect the military's "bunker buster" Hyunmoo-5 surface-to-surface missile, dubbed the "monster missile" for its massive heavy weight and destruction power.

It is the first time the government has officially used the name "Hyunmoo-5" in a press statement. The Hyunmoo-5 had also been a covert project, referred to only as a "high-power missile."