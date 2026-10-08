Korean defense companies are advancing manned-and-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) in response to the changing nature of modern warfare.

Recent wars have shown a shift toward using unmanned systems for high-risk operations, while manned systems take on command and control as well as precision strikes from the rear.

Hyundai Rotem, which led the modernization of Korea’s ground forces by completing the development of the K2 tank in 2008, is developing a next-generation MUM-T tank in line with this trend.

“We will expand battlefield situational awareness using various sensors and add artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable AI-based command and fire control. We aim to operate the tank through cooperation with manned and unmanned systems, as well as with units at the formation level,” Kim Myeong-geun, vice president at Hyundai Rotem, said during the 2026 KorAsia Forum, Wednesday. "The system development is expected to take place in the early to mid-2030s."

Hyundai Rotem is not the only company accelerating the development of MUM-T capabilities.

Meanwhile, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is focusing on developing technologies that connect fighter jets, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles into an integrated system as well.

“KAI has manned aircraft, unmanned aircraft and helicopters,” KAI Vice President Shin Dong-hak said. “What remains is developing the connectivity technology that enables them to interact effectively.”

With a distinguished ability to deliver aircraft quickly, KAI has so far exported 236 aircraft worth approximately 12.4 trillion won ($9.3 billion). Building on this competitiveness, the company aims to export around 700 aircraft to 40 countries by 2030.

With more than 1,200 K9 howitzers exported to 11 countries, Hanwha Aerospace has established itself as the world’s leading self-propelled howitzer supplier.

It now aims to expand its global user base to 30 countries with a plan to maintain a decisive technological edge.

The next-generation K9A2, equipped with a fully automated turret and automated ammunition handling, is expected to be completed this year, reducing the required crew size to three or fewer.

“The K9A3, which is being developed as a more advanced version with deployment targeted for the mid-2030s, is designed to achieve a range of 80 kilometers, about 20 kilometers farther than the current system,” said Heo Man-jung, head of Hanwha Aerospace’s artillery business unit. “We also plan to incorporate AI and autonomous driving technologies, ultimately enabling unmanned operation.”