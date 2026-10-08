Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul on Thursday met with a U.S. senator for discussions on shipbuilding cooperation between South Korea and the United States, the ministry said.

Kang met with Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) in Seoul, where he underscored the South Korea-U.S. alliance as the "linchpin" for maintaining peace and security in the region, and urged the U.S. Congress to continue its role as a "steadfast supporter" of the alliance, according to the ministry.

Kang thanked the U.S. senator for his continued interest and support in shipbuilding cooperation between the countries, and expressed hope that Seoul and Washington would further develop their cooperation in a practical manner.

According to the ministry, Kang and McCormick also shared the view that the bilateral alliance should go beyond security cooperation and evolve into a strategic partnership for technological innovation and the defense industry.

The meeting came a day after McCormick visited Hanwha Ocean Co.'s shipyard in the southeastern city of Geoje, where he inspected the defense contractor's shipbuilding infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also met with the senator earlier in the day, and discussed alliance and issues related to the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.

Noting the two countries' shared commitment to implementing their summit agreement, as outlined in the joint fact sheet, Cho asked for continued U.S. interest and support so that both sides can swiftly produce tangible outcomes, according to the ministry.

Cho highlighted the shipbuilding partnership as a key pillar of bilateral strategic cooperation and expressed hope to expand this collaboration into nuclear energy and security.

Cho requested attention from U.S. Congress and its support to improve institutional frameworks in a way that would help Korean companies carry out their investments in the U.S.

McCormick, in turn, took note of South Korea's investments in the U.S. contributing to job creation and restoring its manufacturing sector.

The senator pledged to do his part to ensure the steadfast development of the alliance and support the full implementation of measures that would further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Cho also shared Seoul's efforts toward peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, while McCormick assured him of continued congressional support for those endeavors, the ministry said.