U.S. Brig. Gen. Robert Brown has assumed duties as the new commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division/Korea-U.S. Combined Division, the U.S. Army unit in Korea said Wednesday.

A ceremony marking the assumption of command was held at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.

Brown assumed the command from Brig. Gen. Jason Rosenstrauch, who has served as acting commanding general since July 24.

"To guarantee peace on this peninsula, we will have the courage to train for the realities of war," Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of the U.S. Eighth Army said.

"Todd, I've got the absolute confidence in your ability to lead this combined division. You've got the experience, the drive and the warrior spirit to take this formation to new levels," Hilbert added, referring to Brown by his nickname.

"I understand the power of our alliance," Brown said. "It is the honor of a lifetime to take command of this storied division."

The 2nd Infantry Division/Korea-U.S. Combined Division is the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army, according to its website.