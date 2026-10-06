Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said Tuesday the mine-clearing operation conducted at the site of a recent blast inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) was a "decisive" response against North Korea, noting it marked the first such mission inside the buffer zone between the two Koreas.

Kang made the remarks a day after the South Korean military announced the final result of a joint investigation with the U.N. Command (UNC) into the Sept. 21 mine blast that left three South Korean soldiers injured.

The joint probe concluded that antipersonnel mines deliberately planted by North Korean troops south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) were the cause of the explosion.

"(Such a mine-clearing operation) is unprecedented in history," Kang told reporters at the defense ministry compound. "I believe (the operation) was a decisive response (on our side)," he added.

The defense chief brushed aside allegations that the South Korean military's response was too "passive" and "defensive," saying it had taken necessary measures by removing the land mines from the DMZ on Monday.

"Our comrades were severely wounded by the land mines buried by North Korea under the pretext of border fortification while conducting a legitimate operation," he said. "This is why our military has taken the necessary steps the previous day," he added.

Kang also reiterated his earlier claims that all responsibility for the recent mine blast lies with North Korea, noting the South Korean military will respond to any activities that threaten the country's national security in a "decisive" manner.

Asked about potential follow-up measures, the defense chief said the country will continue to take the necessary steps, without elaborating.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and the UNC earlier identified additional mines at and near the site of the recent blast and conducted an operation to remove the North Korean land mines the previous day.

The JCS said it removed the minefield south of the MDL at around 12:51 p.m. Monday.

The military vowed to continue mine-removal operations in the area if North Korea refuses to voluntarily remove its mines planted there.

North Korea has denied responsibility for the recent explosions inside the DMZ.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has dismissed Seoul's findings as a fabrication and warned of retaliation if South Korea takes corresponding action.