8 in 10 draft dodgers violating travel rules go unpunished

More than 8 in 10 South Koreans who remained overseas to dodge military service have gone unpunished over the past five years, data showed Saturday.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve at least 18 months in the military to help counter threats from North Korea. Draft evasion carries up to five years in prison, but men who remain abroad effectively freeze their criminal cases because the statute of limitations stops while they are overseas, allowing them to dodge prosecution until they age out of mandatory service at 38.

The data, obtained by Rep. Min Hong-chul of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) from the Military Manpower Administration, comes as South Korea struggles with a military manpower shortage amid its shrinking population.

It showed that 794 of the 929 individuals who violated overseas travel rules related to military service between 2021 and 2025 had their investigations or prosecutions suspended.

The number accounted for 85.5 percent of the total over the five-year period.

The finding takes on added significance as the country’s armed forces shrank to about 450,000 personnel in 2025 from 563,000 in 2019, largely due to a dwindling pool of men eligible for conscription.

By age, 27-year-olds accounted for more than half of the total with 502 cases, or 54 percent.

They were followed by 28-year-olds with 157 cases, or 16.9 percent; those aged 30 or older with 121, or 13 percent; 26-year-olds with 60, or 6.5 percent; 29-year-olds with 59, or 6.4 percent; and 25-year-olds with 30, or 3.2 percent.

By country, the United States had by far the largest number, with 595 people, or 64 percent of the total.

China followed with 62, Japan with 60, Canada with 45, the Philippines with 30 and Australia with 26. France and Germany each had 12, while Britain had five.

The DPK lawmaker called for authorities to ensure that identifying violations leads to investigations and confirmation that military service obligations are eventually fulfilled.

“I urge stronger information sharing and follow-up coordination among the Military Manpower Administration, investigative agencies and the Foreign Ministry to improve the effectiveness of managing military service obligations overseas,” he said.