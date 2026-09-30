Unification minister cuts short Europe trip on DMZ blast

South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young will cut short his trip to Europe after a recent investigation found North Korea responsible for last week's land mine explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the ministry said Wednesday.

Chung was originally scheduled to visit Northern Ireland, Ireland and Germany from Monday through Oct. 5 to examine the region's experience in resolving conflicts, promoting peace and fostering peaceful coexistence, according to the Ministry of Unification.

He canceled his visits to Ireland and Germany, and will return Wednesday in order to deal with the DMZ mine blast, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it was "highly likely" that North Korea had planted the mine that caused the explosion on Sept. 21, which injured three South Korean soldiers, and demanded an apology from Pyongyang.

The U.N. Command, which oversees the border area, also said the mine explosion constituted a violation of the Armistice Agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

Pyongyang, however, denied involvement in the Sept. 21 blast on the southern side of the heavily fortified border, calling Seoul's claims a "groundless conspiracy."