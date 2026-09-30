The United Nations Command (UNC) said Wednesday it found a violation of the Armistice Agreement has occurred over last week's mine blast inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

"Based on the findings of the investigation, UNC determined that an Armistice Agreement violation occurred. UNC is addressing the violation through established Armistice mechanisms," it said in an emailed statement.

The UNC said a joint investigation team with the South Korean military identified an active North Korean mine on the South Korean side of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).

"UNC remains committed to maintaining and enforcing the Armistice Agreement and fulfilling its responsibilities to preserve stability and prevent escalation on the Korean Peninsula," it said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff released Monday its preliminary findings on the joint investigation with the UNC on the Sept. 21 mine blast. It determined that North Korean resin antipersonnel mines "highly likely" caused the two explosions that injured three South Korean soldiers. Two of them suffered critical injuries.

North Korea denied its involvement in a statement issued Wednesday by Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of its leader Kim Jong-un, accusing Seoul of fabricating the findings and warning of "merciless" retaliation if the South takes any corresponding actions.



