More than a week after two land mines exploded in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), injuring three South Korean soldiers, investigators are getting a clearer picture of what caused the blasts, though questions remain over when and why the mines were planted.

The United Nations Command said Wednesday that an active North Korean anti-personnel mine was found south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) during a joint investigation into the Sept. 21 DMZ explosions, determining that a violation of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement had occurred.

South Korea's military believes the mines were buried rather than washed into the area but has yet to determine when they were planted or whether they were intended to target South Korean troops.

What was found

The intact mine recovered during the investigation was a North Korean resin anti-personnel mine, a box-shaped device similar to the North’s wooden-box mine but made of plastic. The JCS says North Korea has used this type since 1969.

Forensic analysis of the injured soldiers’ helmets and body armor detected TNT and brown foreign material but no steel fragments, supporting the assessment that the exploded mines were not South Korean. South Korean mines typically scatter steel fragments and have a lethal radius of more than 20 meters, according to the JCS.

An engineer also spotted a brown, smooth, rectangular plastic object 5 to 10 centimeters underground about a meter from the first blast site. After being shown a photograph from a North Korean military manual, the soldier said it looked “very similar” to the mine pictured.

Investigators later discovered another unexploded North Korean resin mine nearby. Together with the two mines that exploded and the one sighted during the soldiers’ withdrawal, the military believes at least four mines were present around the site.

The depth at which the unexploded mine was found has strengthened the military’s assessment that it was buried rather than carried into the area by rain or flooding. Officials have cautioned, however, that the two mines that exploded were destroyed, making it difficult to determine how they had been positioned.

When they were planted

It remains unclear when they were planted. Military officials have said the condition of the soil and roots around the mine suggested it may have been there for more than a year. About 10 meters from the blast site, the military also detected terrain changes in September 2025 that it believed were signs of North Korean mine-laying.

The site is only about 10 meters south of the MDL. Military officials have noted that MDL markers are not continuous and that perceptions of the precise boundary can differ in some areas. They have not ruled out the possibility that North Korea regarded the location as being on its side.

Pyongyang's response

North Korea has rejected the findings. Kim Yo-jong, sister of leader Kim Jong-un, called the incident an "obvious self-staged farce" and claimed North Korean soldiers had "never once crossed the border." She defended the North's border fortification as an exercise of sovereignty and warned of retaliation if South Korean forces opened fire on its troops.

Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said Kim’s response appeared focused less on the mine itself than on preventing South Korean countermeasures from disrupting North Korea’s border fortification work.

“North Korea appears more concerned about the possibility of live fire against personnel involved in its border fortification work than about responsibility for the mine explosion itself,” Hong said.

He also noted that Kim set actual live fire, rather than warning shots, as the threshold for retaliation.

“Setting live fire as the threshold for retaliation can also be seen as a signal of escalation management, suggesting that measures below that level may not necessarily trigger a military response,” Hong said.