2015 DMZ land mine crisis echoes in latest blast

The latest land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is drawing comparisons to a similar incident in 2015 that brought the two Koreas close to armed confrontation before ending with a rare agreement and a brief resumption of dialogue — although the political circumstances today are noticeably different.

In both cases, South Korean military service personnel were seriously injured by mines planted south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) near Paju, Gyeonggi Province, with Seoul concluding that North Korea was responsible.

The location of the mines suggested a violation of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement, as they were on South Korea’s side of the DMZ.

An estimated three wooden-box mines detonated in two explosions in the 2015 incident on Aug. 4.

Such mines contain few metal parts, making them difficult to detect. That incident left two South Korean noncommissioned officers severely injured — one losing both legs and the other losing part of one leg.

This year, at least four mines were believed to have been at or near the site — two that exploded, one reportedly spotted by troops and another intact mine later recovered nearby.

Forensic evidence indicated they were North Korean resin antipersonnel mines.

Three South Korean service members were wounded, with two sustaining serious injuries — a battalion commander lost an ankle, while a staff sergeant suffered a leg fracture.

Despite these similarities, the two incidents occurred under markedly different political, military and international circumstances.

In 2015, the conservative Park Geun-hye administration responded forcefully before ultimately bringing Pyongyang to talks.

Back then, U.S. President Barack Obama also maintained a tough stance, backing Seoul while remaining open to engagement with North Korea if it demonstrated a commitment to denuclearization.

Following the 2015 explosions, South Korea took six days to announce its investigation results, concluding that North Korean troops had crossed the MDL and deliberately laid the mines.

Seoul responded by resuming loudspeaker broadcasts along the border for the first time in 11 years. The loudspeakers were already in place, as they had been deployed as a response under measures adopted following North Korea’s sinking of the South Korean warship Cheonan in 2010.

Tensions escalated further with an exchange of artillery fire on Aug. 20.

But the Park administration kept the door open for negotiations, and senior officials from the two Koreas began marathon talks at Panmunjeom on Aug. 22.

Three days later, they reached a six-point agreement in which Pyongyang expressed regret over the mine explosions and Seoul agreed to halt the broadcasts.

North Korea also lifted the “quasi-state of war” it had declared during the confrontation.

The agreement led to further contacts and reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

Seoul’s response this year has been more cautious, with the liberal Lee Jae Myung government taking a restrained approach while seeking to restore inter-Korean dialogue.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to revive direct engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un adds another diplomatic consideration for Seoul.

The military took seven days to announce that North Korean mines were highly likely to have caused the Sept. 21 explosions.

Unlike in 2015, Seoul no longer has border loudspeakers in place after the Lee administration removed them as part of efforts to reduce tensions and create conditions for dialogue.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul has also cautioned against simply repeating the measures taken 11 years ago.

“We are assessing whether that would be effective,” Kang told lawmakers Tuesday, when asked about the 2015 response. “Things are different now.”

Kang has stressed the need for communication with Pyongyang to clarify the MDL and prevent clashes, even as he described the latest case as a clear armistice violation and pledged to hold North Korea responsible.

Moreover, Pyongyang’s reaction contrasts with 2015.

While the North eventually expressed regret then, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of Kim Jong-un, on Wednesday denied responsibility for the latest explosions and accused Seoul of fabricating evidence.