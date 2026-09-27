Marine Corps commandant leaves for Philippines for talks on military, defense industry cooperation

Korea's Marine Corps chief left for the Philippines on Sunday to discuss ways to expand bilateral military and defense industry cooperation, officials said.

During the trip, which runs through Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk will meet with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Bayani V. Curaming, deputy commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, according to the Marine Corps.

The agenda for talks will include ways to strengthen coordination between the two forces and expand defense industry cooperation.

Ju will also visit a Korean War memorial and pay his respects to Philippine soldiers who died fighting alongside South Korean troops in the 1950-53 Korean War.