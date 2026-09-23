Nighttime helicopter drill near Cheong Wa Dae stirs unease
Summary
Helicopters flew over Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday evening during a nighttime training exercise by the Capital Defense Command, prompting unease among some nearby residents. The Ministry of National Defense said such drills are occasionally held when the president is outside the country. The flights drew extra concern because President Lee Jae Myung was in New York and some residents recalled the Dec. 3, 2025 martial law episode.
Key Facts
- The ministry said the drill was conducted by the Capital Defense Command.
- The ministry said such nighttime drills are occasionally held when the president is outside the country.
- Residents said the repeated helicopter noise felt unusually frequent and loud compared with normal activity near Cheong Wa Dae.
- Some residents linked their unease to the Dec. 3, 2025 martial law imposition, when helicopters flew to the National Assembly in Yeouido to arrest opposition leaders.
- Lee Jae Myung was in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly and delivered a keynote address on peace on the Korean Peninsula and other issues.
Multiple helicopters flew over the Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday evening, prompting unease among some nearby residents as it coincided with President Lee Jae Myung’s trip to New York.
The flights were part of a nighttime training exercise conducted by the Capital Defense Command, according to the Ministry of National Defense. The ministry explained that such drills are occasionally held when the president is outside the country.
The ministry had not responded to further questions about the details, such as the number of helicopters involved and the specific purpose and flight routes of the exercise.
Although it was a drill, the fact that an unusually large number of helicopters were mobilized and were flying after sunset drew unease among residents nearby. The uneasiness was partially because of the memory of the Dec. 3, 2025, martial law imposition by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, when a dozen helicopters flew to the National Assembly in Yeouido to arrest opposition leaders.
A resident living near Cheong Wa Dae said the chopper noise was unusually frequent and loud compared with normal activity in the area.
“Helicopters occasionally pass through this area when the president is moving, so I normally do not pay much attention,” the resident told The Korea Times. “But the sound didn’t stop.”
The resident said helicopters are normally heard only a few times when official movements take place around Cheong Wa Dae. But because Lee was overseas at the time, the repeated flights were unusual.
“I wondered whether something had happened,” the resident said. “Because of the recent martial law memories, I briefly wondered whether there had been a provocation regarding North Korea or some kind of military movement.”
There were no reports of broader disruption among residents.
At the time, Lee was in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly, where he delivered a keynote address on peace on the Korean Peninsula and other issues.
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