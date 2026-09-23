Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul met with the top U.S. envoy to Korea on Wednesday to discuss key alliance issues, such as the wartime operational control (OPCON) transition and the relocation of a regional air base shared with U.S. forces, the defense ministry said.

The meeting with U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel follows Kang's swearing-in on Tuesday, as Washington and Seoul face a host of shared security issues, with the OPCON transition from the United States high on the agenda.

"The two sides discussed key pending issues, including the OPCON transition and the Gwangju military airport (relocation), and agreed to closely communicate to advance bilateral alliance in a future-oriented and mutually beneficial manner," the ministry said in a release.

Seoul is seeking to retake OPCON from Washington before the Lee Jae Myung administration's five-year term ends in 2030, or even as early as next year. However, concerns are growing over a divide between the allies regarding the transfer timeline, as Washington remains cautious about a rushed transition.

The Lee government is also pushing to relocate Gwangju Air Base to a neighboring region to accelerate its plan to build a major semiconductor cluster in the southwestern Honam region.

Home to the Korean Air Force's 1st Fighter Wing, the military airport inside the Gwangju base serves as a shared facility with the U.S. Air Force for contingency deployments.

During the meeting, Kang called for continued efforts to further solidify the alliance through close coordination, noting that the alliance has expanded into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership.

Echoing the minister's view, Steel reaffirmed commitment to maintaining and further strengthening the rock-solid alliance amid an uncertain security landscape, according to the ministry.

Kang also asked the ambassador to play a pivotal role as a "bridge of trust and cooperation" between the two countries to help drive the continued growth of the alliance, the ministry said.