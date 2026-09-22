Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter makes 1st sortie to mark delivery to Air Force

Korea's indigenous KF-21 fighter jet made its maiden flight Tuesday as part of an official ceremony marking its delivery to the Air Force, the armed service and arms procurement agency said.

The first mass-produced KF-21 Boramae took to the skies from the Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. manufacturing plant in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, heading north to an Air Force unit in Yecheon, roughly 165 km away, the Air Force and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a joint release.

An FA-50 light attack aircraft, a TA-50 fighter trainer and a T-50 Golden Eagle jet trainer flew in formation alongside the KF-21 to mark its arrival.

The handover to the Air Force marks a milestone in the country's decadeslong efforts to develop an indigenous fighter dating back to as early as 2001, when then President Kim Dae-jung declared the initiative.

Following years of budget delays and feasibility reviews, South Korea launched the project in December 2015, in partnership with Indonesia, to develop an advanced supersonic aircraft and replace now-retired F-4 fighters and aging F-5 jets. Boramae means a "young hawk" in Korean.

Tuesday's delivery came about two years after the jet entered into mass production in June 2024.

"Overcoming numerous trials and hardships, the KF-21 was handed over to the Air Force today and commenced flight operations. Up until yesterday was the time for the Boramae project's policymakers and developers. From today onward, it is the Air Force's time," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Son Sug-rag said.

"I call upon every service member operating the KF-21 to take immense pride and responsibility in managing our nation's premier fighter jet, uniting to ensure the KF-21 rapidly establishes itself as the ultimate shield defending the Republic of Korea," he said.

Since KAI rolled out the first KF-21 prototype in April 2021, the fighter jet has undergone rigorous testing, earning combat compatibility certification in May before completing systems development in June.

To field the new jet, the Air Force reactivated the 156th Fighter Squadron in June, about 14 years after the former F-4E Phantom unit was deactivated.

The Air Force plans to field more than 100 KF-21 jets in phases by early 2030.

KAI said earlier it will manufacture 40 KF-21s focused on air-to-air capabilities for delivery to the Air Force by 2028 before producing 80 additional jets equipped with long-range air-to-ground missiles by 2032.