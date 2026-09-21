Korea to expand 3,000-ton Coast Guard patrol fleet in West Sea to 17 by 2030

The government will expand its fleet of 3,000-ton-class patrol vessels to 17 from the current 11 by 2030 in the West Sea as it moves to strengthen maritime sovereignty in key areas and step up efforts to counter illegal foreign fishing vessels, the Ministry of Planning and Budget said Monday.

The ministry said the budget proposal for the Coast Guard for next year, which includes the fleet expansion, stands at 2.23 trillion won ($1.6 billion), representing a 6.7 percent increase from this year’s 2.09 trillion won.

The buildup is designed to bolster the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct longer-range and longer-duration patrols in the wider waters of the West Sea and other areas with unsettled maritime boundaries, including the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone.

The government has traditionally focused on replacing aging vessels when adding large patrol ships, but the latest plan puts greater emphasis on expanding operational capabilities to safeguard maritime security and national sovereignty.

Under the plan, 51.2 billion won has been set aside in next year’s budget to launch construction of three new 3,000-ton-class patrol vessels, with the overall project valued at 366 billion won. An additional 43.9 billion won will go toward completing another vessel that is already under construction.

The Coast Guard will also step up its on-site response to illegal foreign fishing vessels.

To gradually expand its fleet of 500-ton-class vessels dedicated to tracking and intercepting such boats in areas including waters near the Northern Limit Line, the government has allocated 9 billion won in the 2027 budget to start building two additional vessels. The total cost of the project is estimated at 90 billion won.







