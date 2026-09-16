Marine Corps, Navy hold large-scale amphibious landing drills on southeast coast

The Navy and Marine Corps are currently undertaking a joint regular amphibious landing exercise on the country's southeast coast, with a focus on incorporating manned and unmanned combat systems to enhance joint capabilities, the armed forces said Wednesday.

The division-level landing drills kicked off last Thursday and will run through Saturday, with about 5,700 troops deployed to Pohang, about 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the Marine Corps and the Navy said in a statement.

The drills involve the 14,000-ton Marado amphibious assault ship, Marine helicopters, P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, FA-50 light attack fighters and C-130 transport aircraft, among others.

The joint amphibious landing exercise culminates in the "Decisive Action" phase, where landing forces execute coordinated assault operations by sea and air.

This complex sequence requires exceptional teamwork and joint interoperability among all participating forces, the armed forces said.

Reflecting the changing modern warfare, the joint exercise incorporated uncrewed systems tied to experimental combat concepts, verifying both offensive and defensive ship operations, alongside counter-unmanned system tactics.

The forces also diversified emergency supply delivery for landing troops by using cargo drones and unmanned surface vessels, the armed forces said.



