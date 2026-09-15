S. Korea's push for own capabilities not at odds with strengthening alliance with US: DPK leader

South Korea's push to strengthen its independent defense capabilities does not run counter to efforts to deepen its alliance with the United States, the head of Seoul's ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) said Tuesday.

DPK leader Kim Min-seok made the remarks during his meeting with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel at the National Assembly.

"South Korea and the U.S. have maintained a robust alliance and the alliance should grow even stronger going forward," he said. "The U.S. has been a steadfast neighbor throughout South Korea's history of modernization, industrialization and democratization."

"I do not believe South Korea's process of building its own capabilities is at odds with strengthening its alliance with the U.S," Kim added.

Addressing the National Assembly in a policy speech last week, Kim stressed the need for Seoul to strengthen its independent security capabilities, saying the days of relying solely on Washington are over.

Steel highlighted South Korea's role as a key global player in promoting peace and prosperity in the region and across the world.

She expressed hope to work with Kim and the ruling party to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and further expand Seoul's role in the international community.

Separately, Steel met with Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), who emphasized the need to upgrade the alliance during their talks.

"I believe the South Korea-U.S. alliance should be upgraded in line with the changing global situation as the alliance marks its 73rd anniversary this year," Jang said.

He also called for stronger security cooperation between the allies to counter growing threats from North Korea, citing Pyongyang's deployment of troops to Russia and development of nuclear weapons.

In response, Steel called for the PPP's continued cooperation in strengthening the alliance.