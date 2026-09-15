Marine Corps hosts event marking 76th anniversary of Incheon Landing Operation

The Marine Corps on Tuesday hosted an event commemorating the 76th anniversary of an amphibious landing operation carried out by South Korean and U.S. forces during the 1950-53 Korean War, officials said.

The event, co-hosted by the Incheon city government, took place in the namesake city, just west of Seoul, to honor the fallen soldiers who participated in the Incheon Landing Operation.

It marked the first time since 2010 that the Marine Corps hosted the event.

Previously, such a commemoration was organized by the Navy, but starting this year, the Marine Corps began hosting it, as it seeks to restore the operational control of its two Marine divisions from the Army as part of a military overhaul.

The event included a performance replicating the operation, which played a pivotal role in repelling the invading North Korean troops.

The operation was launched under the command of U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Incheon in September 1950.

Tuesday's event was attended by some 1,000 people, including the Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk, Incheon Mayor Park Chan-dae and Joseph Hilbert, the commander of the Eighth Army.