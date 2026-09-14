Korean Marines participate in US, Indonesia-led multinational drills

The Korean Marines have taken part in annual multinational joint drills led by the United States and Indonesia, aimed at enhancing interoperability, the Marine Corps said Monday.

The two-week Super Garuda Shield exercise was held from Aug. 31 to Friday in Lampung and Bandung in Indonesia, involving troops from 15 nations, including Korea, Canada and Japan.

It marks the second time that Korean troops have joined the drills after taking part in the exercise for the first time last year.

During the drills, the Korean Marines participated in a range of joint exercises, including field training exercises (FTX) involving jungle warfare missions and cyber drills designed to acquaint troops with cyber attack and defense capabilities.

Launched in 2007, the Super Garuda Shield exercise began as a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Indonesia to enhance operational capabilities in jungle warfare, but has since evolved into a large-scale multinational exercise.