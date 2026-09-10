South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Thursday signed a deal to export 18 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Croatia in an arms contract worth some 640 billion won ($477 million), the state arms procurement agency said.

The 410 million-euro contract marks the first major arms deal between the two countries, opening up avenues for greater partnership beyond arms exports, such as industrial cooperation, military logistics support and others, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a release.

Croatia has become the fourth European country to acquire the Chunmoo system, following Poland, Estonia and Norway.

The Chunmoo rocket launchers are a major South Korean artillery system mainly designed to counter North Korea's long-range artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

It has an operational range of up to 80 kilometers, capable of executing both targeted precision strikes and cluster attacks to wipe out enemy targets over a wide area.

Attending the signing ceremony were Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, among other officials of both governments and Hanwha.

"The Chunmoo system will significantly boost Croatia's defense capability and serve as an opportunity to expand and further deepen cooperation between our two countries in the defense and security domains," Ahn said at the ceremony.

Separately, Ahn and Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anusic signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense partnership, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The MOU will provide an institutional framework for the two countries to advance defense ties through regular working-level dialogue and other channels, the ministry said.