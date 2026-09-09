Korea, UNDP sign agreement on mine removal cooperation
Summary
Korea and the UNDP signed a statement of intent on mine clearance cooperation on Tuesday, the defense ministry said Wednesday. The agreement is Seoul’s first formal partnership with an international organization after the passage of the Mine Action Act and a long-term landmine policy roadmap. The two sides will share expertise, exchange mine action practices, and explore participation in international workshops.
Key Facts
- The defense ministry said the statement of intent was signed the previous day with the U.N. Development Program.
- The ministry described the agreement as Korea’s first step toward a formal partnership with an international organization after the Mine Action Act and a long-term landmine policy roadmap.
- Seoul said it has been shifting mine clearance from a strictly military operation to a broader public safety and land recovery effort.
- The two sides will hold regular dialogue on implementation measures and exchange knowledge in mine action.
- They will also explore ways to take part in international workshops related to global mine action initiatives.
Korea and a U.N. development body have signed an agreement on mine clearance cooperation, as part of Seoul's broader push to enhance public safety through global standards, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The ministry signed a statement of intent (SOI) with the U.N. Development Program (UNDP) the previous day, under which they will share expertise and operational experience in mine clearance, the ministry said in a release.
The latest SOI marks Korea's first step forward in building a formal partnership with an international organization following the passage of the country's Mine Action Act and long-term landmine policy roadmap, the ministry said.
Seoul has been shifting its approach to landmine clearance from a strictly military operation to a broader effort focused on public safety and land recovery.
To support this shift, Seoul has increasingly sought partnerships with international bodies like the UNDP, which sets global mine action standards.
The two sides will exchange knowledge and practices in mine action and engage in regular dialogue on implementation measures, the ministry said.
They will also explore ways to participate in international workshops related to global mine action initiatives, it added.
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