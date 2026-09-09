Korea and a U.N. development body have signed an agreement on mine clearance cooperation, as part of Seoul's broader push to enhance public safety through global standards, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry signed a statement of intent (SOI) with the U.N. Development Program (UNDP) the previous day, under which they will share expertise and operational experience in mine clearance, the ministry said in a release.

The latest SOI marks Korea's first step forward in building a formal partnership with an international organization following the passage of the country's Mine Action Act and long-term landmine policy roadmap, the ministry said.

Seoul has been shifting its approach to landmine clearance from a strictly military operation to a broader effort focused on public safety and land recovery.

To support this shift, Seoul has increasingly sought partnerships with international bodies like the UNDP, which sets global mine action standards.

The two sides will exchange knowledge and practices in mine action and engage in regular dialogue on implementation measures, the ministry said.

They will also explore ways to participate in international workshops related to global mine action initiatives, it added.