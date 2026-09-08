Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met with his Czech counterpart on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen defense and arms cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.

Ahn met with Czech Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue in Seoul, where Zuna participated in a plenary session, according to the ministry.

Zuna highly assessed the state of bilateral cooperation with Seoul in a number of sectors, including nuclear power plants, and expressed hope to further expand cooperation and exchanges in the defense and security sectors.

In response, Ahn pledged efforts to expand cooperation in the defense sector and further deepen their complementary relations based on the countries' strengths in different areas.

Ahn also called on his Czech counterpart to support Seoul's policy on North Korea, given the grave threat the North's advancing nuclear and missile capabilities pose to the international community.

The Korean defense chief also met with the defense minister of Papua New Guinea, Elias Kapavore, to discuss expanding defense cooperation, according to the ministry.

Ahn earlier met with his Ugandan counterpart, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, and reviewed the status of defense cooperation between the two nations, including in the field of military training and taekwondo, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation.