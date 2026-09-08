Defense chiefs of Korea, Czech Republic discuss expanding defense cooperation
Summary
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met Czech Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss expanding defense and arms cooperation. Zuna praised bilateral cooperation in sectors including nuclear power plants and called for deeper defense and security exchanges. Ahn pledged efforts to broaden defense cooperation and deepen complementary ties. He also asked for Czech support for Seoul’s North Korea policy.
Key Facts
- Ahn met Zuna on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue in Seoul, where Zuna took part in a plenary session.
- Zuna said bilateral cooperation has been strong in several sectors, including nuclear power plants.
- Ahn said North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile capabilities pose a grave threat to the international community.
- Ahn also met Papua New Guinea Defense Minister Elias Kapavore to discuss expanding defense cooperation.
- Ahn earlier met Ugandan counterpart Kiryowa Kiwanuka and reviewed cooperation in military training and taekwondo.
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met with his Czech counterpart on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen defense and arms cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.
Ahn met with Czech Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue in Seoul, where Zuna participated in a plenary session, according to the ministry.
Zuna highly assessed the state of bilateral cooperation with Seoul in a number of sectors, including nuclear power plants, and expressed hope to further expand cooperation and exchanges in the defense and security sectors.
In response, Ahn pledged efforts to expand cooperation in the defense sector and further deepen their complementary relations based on the countries' strengths in different areas.
Ahn also called on his Czech counterpart to support Seoul's policy on North Korea, given the grave threat the North's advancing nuclear and missile capabilities pose to the international community.
The Korean defense chief also met with the defense minister of Papua New Guinea, Elias Kapavore, to discuss expanding defense cooperation, according to the ministry.
Ahn earlier met with his Ugandan counterpart, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, and reviewed the status of defense cooperation between the two nations, including in the field of military training and taekwondo, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation.
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