Defense chief says 'strongly' hopes for resumption of N. Korea-US dialogue

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said Tuesday he "strongly" hopes for the resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States, saying the South Korean military will support it with "powerful might."

Ahn made the remarks during the Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD), as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his intent to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this year.

"I strongly hope that dialogue between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un bears fruit despite various challenges," Ahn said.

"The South Korean military will support the move with powerful might," he said, adding the military will support South Korea's "pacemaker role" as described by President Lee Jae Myung in promoting the resumption of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.

The remarks come after Trump instructed the Pentagon to scale down the joint S. Korea-U.S. military exercises last month, in what appears to be a conciliatory gesture toward North Korea.

Lee said he concurs with Trump's efforts to create conditions for dialogue with Pyongyang and expressed his respect for the decision to scale back the summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise.

During the forum, Ahn said the South Korean government will continue to make room for dialogue with Pyongyang with a series of sustained, low-intensity efforts, pointing to the removal of fixed loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border last year.

"All of this is possible when we are backed by our military power, so we are always prepared with all the necessary conditions and capabilities in place," he said.

Pointing to South Korea's global status as fifth in military power, fourth in arms exports and 10th in economic ranking, Ahn highlighted that South Korea should utilize its capabilities in achieving stability and enhancing resilience in coordination with the international community.

Ahn also underscored the importance of "strategic restraint" in achieving stability in the international order, saying deterrence and dialogue should come hand in hand.

"Peace cannot be complete merely with the reinforcement of power," he said. "Even strong military power can increase the risk of miscalculation and expansion of war if channels of military communication are closed," he added.

The annual forum, scheduled to run from Monday through Wednesday, is held under the theme "Toward a new coexistence in the age of turbulence." This year, the event is expected to bring together some 1,000 personnel from 67 nations, including the defense chiefs of the Czech Republic, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Uganda.



