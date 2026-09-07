South Korea, the United States and Japan began a five-day joint military exercise Monday, proceeding on schedule even as key Seoul-Washington drills were recently scaled back upon U.S. President Donald Trump's order.

The multidomain Freedom Edge exercise kicked off in international waters east and south of South Korea's southern island of Jeju, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a press release.

This year's Freedom Edge, its fourth iteration since the inaugural launch in June 2024, is being held to its schedule despite the scaling back last month of the bilateral Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise between South Korea and the U.S.

The UFS was scaled back by half after Trump ordered to reduce the drills, in an apparent conciliatory gesture toward North Korea. Pyongyang has long denounced the allies' drills as war rehearsals.

The drills also coincided with North Korea commissioning its new naval destroyer, the Kang Kon, in a ceremony attended by leader Kim Jong-un the previous day.

Kim vowed to bolster the regime's nuclear capabilities and "prove" them to the world "in eight months," state media reported Monday, possibly hinting at a nuclear-powered submarine development.

"The trilateral Freedom Edge exercise is being executed to counter North Korean nuclear and missile threats and that's the main purpose of the exercise," Rear Adm. Kim Ji-hoon of South Korea's JCS said in a press briefing at Yokota Air Base near Tokyo.

"I am sure this will also send a message to the recently constructed ship by North Korea," he said.

In the opening remarks, Kim called the Freedom Edge drills the "most effective" exercise that strengthens deterrence against North Korean threats and one that "visualizes" the trilateral security cooperation between the three nations.

"We will in the future continue to closely coordinate with our U.S. and Japanese counterparts for continued development of the Freedom Edge exercise," Kim added.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, commander of the U.S. Forces Japan, dismissed concerns over the absence of a U.S. aircraft carrier in this year's Freedom Edge impacting the overall scope and scale of the drills.

"It is not safe to say that this is the new normal," Jost said. "The United States military responds to worldwide needs and it's not reflective of any commitment to this region."

"There have been no changes to the exercise's scope and scale, or training objectives," he noted.

Last year's drills were held without a U.S. aircraft carrier, its first absence since the inaugural drills, as U.S. carrier strike groups were deployed to the Middle East.

Jost said this year's exercise places an emphasis on cyber defense coordination and additional medical training.

In a media readout, South Korea's military said the three nations will leverage the drills to enhance operational readiness and joint response capabilities across multiple domains, including maritime, air and cyber, while maintaining a robust and stable cooperative relationship.

The drills will involve major maritime and air assets from armed forces of the three countries, with a joint exercise control group overseeing the operations for their systematic and safe execution, the JCS said.

The JCS stressed the exercise is an annual drill of a defensive nature, conducted in accordance with international law and norms.

"It is aimed at enhancing deterrence and response capabilities against North Korean nuclear and missile threats, while safeguarding regional peace and stability," it added.

The JCS did not elaborate on what military assets will participate in Freedom Edge, although a JCS official said earlier the exercise will be on par with previous years in scope and scale.

The three countries will deploy six Aegis-equipped destroyers, along with maritime patrol aircraft, fighter jets and refueling tanker aircraft, sources familiar with the matter said.

The South Korean Navy is deploying the 7,600-ton ROKS Yulgok Yi I and ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong destroyers, according to the sources.

Japan's Joint Staff of the Self-Defense Forces said last month it will deploy the 7,700-ton Atago and 5,100-ton Asahi destroyers, the P-1 maritime patrol aircraft, the SH-60K helicopters and F-15 fighter jets.

The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet revealed on social media last week the arrival of its 6,900-ton Arleigh Burke-class USS Benfold at a port in South Korea's southern city of Busan, in a possible sign that it is joining the trilateral drills.

Announcing plans for the 2026 Freedom Edge in late August, the U.S. Pacific Command said the exercise will feature enhanced real-time data sharing and synchronized coordination among the three countries, with enhanced air defense scenarios and maritime interdiction operations.

The second and third Freedom Edge were held in November of 2024 and in September last year.