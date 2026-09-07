The Korean Air Force will stage an air show next month featuring advanced performances by its aerobatic team and involving its homegrown KF-21 fighter, officials said Monday.

The air show is set to be held at an air base in Sacheon, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul, from Oct. 22-25, according to the Air Force.

The Black Eagles aerobatic team will stage highly advanced air performances daily throughout the four-day event, including a joint performance with an Australian aerobatic team, known as Paul Benett.

This year's event will also include exhibitions of the Air Force's aircraft and equipment on the sidelines of the air show as part of efforts to help strengthen domestic aerospace industries and support exports of homegrown arms products.

Since 2016, the Air Force has participated in the annual air show, which was established in 2004, as a co-host alongside South Gyeongsang Province, the Sacheon municipality and the Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.