Defense minister nominee vows to seek OPCON transfer in way that strengthens Korea-US alliance

Defense Minister nominee Kang Shin-chul said Thursday he will pursue the retaking of wartime operational command (OPCON) from Washington in a way that will strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance.

Kang, ex-deputy commander of the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, made the remarks as Seoul has been seeking to regain wartime command of Korean troops before President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term ends in 2030.

Under the three-phase OPCON transition plan, the allies are at the second stage of verifying the combined forces' "full operational capability (FOC)," with Seoul aiming to complete the FOC assessment process within this year.

"We will pursue the transition of OPCON in a way that will strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance," Kang told reporters on his way to work to prepare for a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

Korea has been hoping to set a target year for the OPCON handover at this year's annual Security Consultative Meeting between the allies' defense chiefs this fall.

In regard to controversy over the government's push to integrate the three military academies of the Army, Navy and Air Force, Kang said he was well aware of concerns related to the plan.

The defense ministry has cited the changed nature of modern warfare and a demographic cliff as the main reasons for unifying the military academies into a single institution. But the initiative has met fierce opposition from reserve forces and graduates of the military academies.

"I know there are varied views and concerns (on the integration plan). I believe all opinions stem from a love for the military," he said, adding, "I will work to nurture excellent talent."

In a recent Cabinet reshuffle, Kang was nominated as the new defense minister to replace Ahn Gyu-back, who has served as the first civilian defense chief under the Lee administration.

He is currently Korea's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.