S. Korea says no changes to trilateral military drills with US, Japan after NK criticism
Summary
South Korea’s military said Tuesday that the trilateral Freedom Edge drill with the United States and Japan will proceed as scheduled in international waters east and south of Jeju Island. The exercise runs Sept. 7-11 and is being described by Seoul as an annual defensive drill against North Korean nuclear and missile threats. North Korea had criticized the exercise as hostile, but South Korea said there are no changes to the schedule so far.
Key Facts
- Freedom Edge will be held for its fourth iteration this year.
- The drill is scheduled for Sept. 7-11.
- South Korea said the exercise will take place in international waters east and south of Jeju Island.
- Seoul and Washington recently scaled back their Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise last month after Trump ordered the Pentagon to significantly reduce the drills.
South Korea's military reaffirmed Tuesday the upcoming combined exercise with the United States and Japan will go ahead as scheduled, following North Korea's renewed criticism branding the drills as evolving hostility toward the regime.
A spokesperson from the North's foreign ministry on Monday slammed the trilateral Freedom Edge exercise, set for Sept. 7-11, warning that it is "pointless" to expect an easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula so long as Washington maintains its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.
"This exercise is an annual defensive drill conducted by South Korea, the U.S., and Japan to counter North Korean nuclear and missile threats, and safeguard regional peace and stability," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Capt. Jang Do-young said in a press briefing.
"There are no changes to the schedule so far," he said.
The three countries announced last week they will conduct the multidomain combined exercise in international waters east and south of South Korea's southern island of Jeju.
Freedom Edge, set for its fourth iteration this year, is seen as symbolizing enhanced trilateral security cooperation among the three nations as a key outcome of the Camp David leaders' summit in August 2023.
Some experts view Pyongyang's latest statement as a test to gauge whether U.S. President Donald Trump would be willing to modify a military commitment with Seoul to resume dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Seoul and Washington recently scaled back their Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise last month after Trump ordered the Pentagon to "significantly" reduce the drills.
North Korea has strongly denounced the allies' joint military drills as war rehearsals.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.