Seven military officers have been disciplined over lax management of firearms and ammunition since July last year, data showed Tuesday, amid continued gun-related incidents in the military.

Seven officers from the Army, the Air Force and the Navy received disciplinary actions over firearm-related violations in the second half of last year and the first half of 2026, according to data submitted to Rep. Kim Byung-ju of the Democratic Party of Korea and obtained by Yonhap News Agency.

Of them, two military officers were slapped with heavy disciplinary action. A Navy officer was given a one-month suspension, while an Air Force officer was demoted by one rank in the cited period.

The disciplinary measures come after the defense ministry launched an extensive inspection of all branches of the military in October last year in response to a string of firearm-related deaths and cases of missing ammunition.

Last month, a noncommissioned Marine officer was found dead with a gunshot wound at an off-base housing unit in Pohang, located some 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

"Given heightened public concerns over firearm-related incidents in the military, the armed forces should strengthen the routine inspection of firearms and related reporting systems," Rep. Kim said.

Meanwhile, the defense ministry will launch its regular two-month inspection of firearms and ammunition on Tuesday.

During the twice-a-year inspection, the ministry checks the management of guns and ammunition at some 300 military units.