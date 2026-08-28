Imagine ordering a bulky 40-kilogram shipment of toys or library books and having a high-powered drone whisk it across a river, deposit it onto an autonomous land vehicle and watch a robot roll directly up to your apartment door.

In Jinju, a bustling city in southeastern Korea, that futuristic logistics vision is currently being tested in everyday residential life.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said Friday that it is conducting real-world trials of an advanced multimodal delivery system capable of hauling heavy cargo up to 40 kilograms through densely populated urban neighborhoods. Running through Saturday in Jinju’s Innovation City, the field test marks a critical operational milestone: moving autonomous delivery out of isolated rural test zones and directly into crowded high-rise residential complexes.

The government-funded project, backed by a 14.9 billion won ($11.2 million) state investment through December, pairs heavy-duty logistics drones with self-driving ground robots developed alongside the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute. The primary goal of the ambitious initiative is to establish a seamless, completely contact-free delivery network that bridges air and land transport for everyday urban residents.

During the ongoing Jinju trial, drones pick up borrowed toys and children’s books from a local municipal toy bank and library, flying them across the Nam River to a designated docking station near a major high-rise residential complex. There, an autonomous robot takes over, navigating crosswalks, narrow pedestrian paths and busy apartment courtyard grounds to drop off packages directly outside residents' front doors.

While drone delivery has been tested globally, combining heavy-payload aerial transport with ground-level robotics in densely built apartment environments presents unique operational hurdles. Land robots must navigate unpredictable weather conditions, slippery road surfaces and sudden obstacles such as pedestrians, strollers or pets. Meanwhile, aerial drones operating in urban skies require strict safety redundancies to prevent accidents caused by mechanical glitches, signal disruptions or sudden wind gusts.

Prior to the Jinju tests, KASA conducted staged trials in varied environments across the country.

In late 2025, officials verified basic land-air handover mechanics in Naepo New Town in South Chungcheong Province. Between March and August this year, tests were expanded to remote locations on Jeju Island and public logistics centers in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. The current trial in Jinju represents the project's most complex challenge yet: high-density living spaces where public safety and social acceptance are paramount.

Over the course of the three-year initiative, officials plan to conduct more than 300 test runs across six test bed locations nationwide, deploying seven custom-built heavy-duty drones and seven dual-use indoor-outdoor autonomous robots.

“For collaborative drone and robot delivery services to become a routine part of daily life, securing social acceptance within real living environments is essential,” said Oh Tae-seok, administrator of KASA. “We are using these field trials to maximize technical perfection and build a solid foundation for full commercial service.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.