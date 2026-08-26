Several Russian military aircraft briefly enter Korea's air defense zone: JCS

Several Russian military aircraft briefly entered Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) above its eastern waters before exiting, prompting the Korean military to dispatch fighter jets in response, officials said Wednesday.

The Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ near Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo and nearby Ulleung Island on Tuesday afternoon, before retreating from the air defense zone, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

"The Korean military detected the Russian military aircraft before they entered the air defense zone and deployed Air Force fighter jets to prepare for any possible contingencies," the JCS said in a statement.

The aircraft did not violate Korea's airspace, it added.

The air defense zone is not territorial airspace but is delineated to call on foreign planes to identify themselves so as to prevent accidental clashes.

It marked the latest such incident after nearly 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft briefly entered and left the KADIZ above the country's eastern and southern waters in late June.

The defense ministry lodged a strong protest with China and Russia over the unauthorized entry at the time.