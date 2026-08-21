US approves potential sale to Korea of AIM-9X air-to-air missiles

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government has authorized a potential sale to Korea of AIM-9X air-to-air missiles and related equipment, the State Department said Friday, noting that the proposed sale will help enhance the Asian ally's air defense capabilities.

The department announced its decision on the potential government-to-government Foreign Military Sale, which is estimated to cost $125 million. The proposed sale requires congressional notification and review.

Korea has requested the purchase of 103 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missiles and 10 guidance units, as well as other non-major defense items, such as training aids and devices, and spare parts, according to the department.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region," the department said in a release.

"The proposed sale will help improve the Republic of Korea's capability to meet current and future threats by expanding its air defense capability, deterring aggression in the region, and ensuring interoperability with U.S. Forces," it added.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia, it said.